Goldman Sachs chief economist says Fed's move 'makes sense' ahead of likely Yellen exit

Plans by the U.S. Federal Reserve to pare back its balance sheet should not be seen as a surprise with a reshuffle at the central bank likely in 2018, Goldman Sachs' chief economist has told CNBC Thursday.

"I think it makes some sense. Personally I don't think it's really urgent for them to start reducing the balance sheet, but assuming that you want to do this at some point in the next year or two, I think it does make some sense to get started before the leadership transition at the Fed," Jan Hatzius said.