Cramer: 'Pajama traders' get it wrong again — rushing to judgment on Syria overnight

Cramer: 'Pajama traders' get it wrong again on Syria 1 Hour Ago | 01:03

"Pajama traders" got it wrong Thursday night after President Donald Trump ordered an attack on a Syrian military base, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

The term "pajama trader" was coined by Cramer to refer to traders who control the opening of the stock market based on extraneous data, like the futures, and news events from overseas.

After the U.S. missile strikes, Dow futures tumbled as much as 100 points overnight, but they managed to retrace most losses. Stocks opened flat Friday on Wall Street.

The attack was in response Tuesday's deadly chemical weapons attack allegedly carried out by Syrian President Bashar Assad's military on a rebel-held area.

"These guys [pajama traders] who just sell, they know one thing," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."They must take action no matter how reckless and stupid it is," he added.

Cramer had fired off in a series of tweets Friday morning after the futures were down. He asked "pajama traders" to stop following him.

Cramer said no one but international criminals endorse chemical warfare.

"And if anybody wants to go read what happened in World War I and World War II and what happened again after Syria did it last time ... [they] would know that if you're pro-chemical warfare you're an outlaw that will never be embraced," he said.