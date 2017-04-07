    ×

    Economy

    Wholesale inventories up 0.4% in Feb., in line with expectations

    A forklift operator moves a pallet of solar panels at the SolarCity warehouse facility in Cranbury, New Jersey.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A forklift operator moves a pallet of solar panels at the SolarCity warehouse facility in Cranbury, New Jersey.

    U.S. wholesale inventories climbed 0.4 percent in February, falling in line with economists' expectations, the Commerce Department announced on Friday.

    Economists were expecting a gain of 0.4 percent in February, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters. In January wholesale inventories decreased 0.2 percent, the biggest drop since February 2016, after jumping 1 percent in December.

    The Friday report said February 2017 sales of merchant wholesalers, except manufacturers' sales branches and offices, and after adjustments, reached $464.9 billion. Total inventories of merchant wholesalers, except manufacturers' sales branches and offices, and after adjustments, were $594.2 billion at the end of the month, the Commerce Department added.

    See what's happening in the markets.

    This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.