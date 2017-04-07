Former Google exec: Most bosses make the same crucial mistake

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Caption:Larry Page, co-founder and chief executive officer at Google Inc.
Instead of being discouraged by the fact that it took 4,000 people to accomplish something, Page was inspired. The CEO turned to Scott and said, "Wow, that really makes you feel like you can accomplish something, doesn't it?"
In her book "Radical Candor," Scott recommends managers create a culture where any employee can feel open to weigh in on a decision if he or she feels strongly. She's also developed an app called Candor that helps bosses assess their strengths and weaknesses, including if they are being too aggressive in their approach.
In some cases, Scott says, bosses should outsource a decision to a direct-report or other employee who will then be tasked as the "decision maker." The designated employee would be in charge of gathering all of the information from others involved, holding a conversation about it and then presenting the boss with the decision once it's made.
This encourages a more collaborative approach to making decisions, without taking a lot of a leader's time.
At the very least, simply making a point to listen to your employees goes a long way, the CEO coach says.
"Telling people what to do," she emphasizes, "doesn't work."
