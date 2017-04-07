Former Google exec: Most bosses make the same crucial mistake

The goal of a boss is to be a team's decision-maker, right?

Not exactly, says Kim Scott, former Google executive and sought-after Silicon Valley CEO coach.

Scott knows the ins and outs of well-managed teams. She's helped numerous C-suite clients including executives at Dropbox and Twitter, among others, and has worked closely with Google co-founder and Alphabet CEO Larry Page.

One of the most common mistakes bosses make, Scott says, is trying to make all of a team's decisions.

"Don't fall into the trap of trying to grab all of the decisions yourself," Scott tells CNBC. "You're not helping your team."