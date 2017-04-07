The government reported a 4.5% unemployment rate, but here's the realistic number

The national unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent in March, according to figures released by the Labor Department Friday. But relying on that one headline number as an indicator for the economy as a whole ignores important information just below the surface.

Each month on "Jobs Friday," the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases a ton of economic data, each point of which provides its own perspective on the employment situation. Economists look past the official unemployment rate — that 4.5 percent figure, also known as the "U-3" — to other measures of jobs in this country.

One of those measures if the U-6 rate, which has a broader definition than the U-3 rate. In March, that figure fell three-tenths of a point to 8.9 percent.