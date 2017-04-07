Wendy’s promised a man a year’s supply of free chicken nuggets if he gets 18 million retweets

Technology and the internet can sometimes be a wonderful thing. Take the case of Carter Wilkerson, a man from Reno, Nevada, who took to Twitter and asked fast food chain Wendy's how many retweets he would need for a year of free chicken nuggets.

And to his surprise Wendy's replied saying that 18 million retweets were required. "Consider it done," Wilkerson replied.

It's a near impossible feat when put into context. The most retweeted tweet ever was Ellen Degeneres' selfie at the Oscars in 2014 with loads of celebrities.

Twitter says it has 319 million daily active users. For Wilkerson to reach his 18 million target, it would require 5.6 percent of the Twitter user base to retweet him, which might give some hope.

There were no details on what a year's supply would entail – whether that means unlimited nuggets per day or a set amount.

Wilkerson has garnered support online and his tweet has racked up over 837,000 retweets since being posted on Thursday.

Wendy's is fairly active on Twitter but while it has been praised for its social media tactics in the past, it has also landed the food chain in trouble. The company tweeted out an image which was associated with white nationalists earlier this year, then quickly removed it.