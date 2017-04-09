Futures point to higher open for Asia after US missile strike, Korea tensions

Futures pointed to a higher open for Asian equities on Monday despite heightened geopolitical tensions after a missile strike on a Syrian airfield last Friday ordered by President Donald Trump and a move by the U.S. military to send an aircraft carrier group near the Korean Peninsula in response to recent provocations by North Korea .
Trump said the strike targeted an airbase responsible for launching a chemical attack in northeast Syria earlier last week. The attack was launched while Trump was hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Florida resort.
Following the U.S. missile strike, Russia warned of "extremely serious" consequences even though an analyst says the countries are unlikely to further escalate tensions.
North Korea responded to the strike by stating that it was a justification for its own nuclear weapons program, adding that it had to protect itself against Washington's "reckless moves for a war." In turn, a U.S. Navy strike group is expected to move near the western Pacific Ocean and close to the Korean peninsula following North Korea's multiple nuclear missile test launches this month.