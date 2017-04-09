Piper Jaffray survey shows what teens like: Chic-Fil-A, Amazon, and athleisure

Millennials move over. Generation Z outnumbers you by around a million, making the group the largest cohort of American consumers—a valuable demographic for brands to capture early.

Unfortunately for brands targeting the group, spending is down 2.4 percent compared to this time last year, as parents are contributing 63 percent of teen spend this year, down from an average 68 percent. Those figures come from a bi-annual survey conducted by research firm Piper Jaffray.

According to the survey, 5500 teens with an average age of 16 from across the country shared information on their preferences and spending related to fashion, food, media and more.

FOOD > FASHION

Teens are spending slightly more on food outside the home than a year ago, with almost a quarter of spending now going to grub—which trumped the amount spent on clothing by 5 percentage points.

But Gen Z isn't crazy about full-service restaurants. In fact, teens prefer limited service establishments two times to one, Piper Jaffray found, marking the highest preference for limited service since at least 2009.

Chick-fil-A took the top spot as the most preferred restaurant while Starbucks fell to second. The coffee chain has been number one 12 times out of the last 14 surveys with Chipotle has taken the lead twice, now the third favorite.

Piper Jaffray analyst Nicole Miller Regan noted the McDonald's brand "remain generally strong" but cautions teens brand preference for the Golden Arches' "remains below peak levels seen in prior survey periods, and also saw strong moves from Five Guys and Red Robin."

WHAT'S HOT AND WHAT'S NOT