Years after getting burned, here's how one real-estate mogul got his $80,000 revenge

The couple abruptly stopped calling Conlon back, he tells CNBC: "Eventually, the husband calls and he says, 'We're just not dealing with you. We don't think you know what you're doing. You're not professional enough,' so I was devastated."

One month later, Conlon was driving to work and saw a moving truck outside of the "for sale by owner" home. Sure enough, the couple was moving in.

"I call the owner and he's like, 'Hey kid, I'm a big-time broker. I'm busy. I don't have time to deal with you,'" says Conlon. "That was an incredible lesson. ... I thought about giving up, but I didn't."

Nor did he think about getting revenge, but he had an opportunity anyway, years later, in 1999. "I'd lent a guy $900,000 and he was doing a $4 million deal," says the real estate mogul, who now hosts CNBC's "The Deed: Chicago." "We're getting to the closing and I have to sign off on the payoff. I look at the brokerage commission — it's $120,000 — and I look at the name, and it was the guy who had owned the house."