    Asian shares to remain pressured on geopolitical risks, Toshiba earnings eyed

    Akio Kon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Futures pointed to a lower open for Asian markets on Tuesday morning, following a lower close on Wall Street as geopolitical tensions continued to weigh.

    Japanese futures were lower after the dollar/yen slipped below the 111.00 handle. Nikkei futures in Chicago traded down 0.04 percent at 18,790, while futures in Osaka traded 0.25 percent lower at 18,750, compared to Japan's benchmark index which closed at 18,797.88. Australia SPI futures were lower by 0.23 percent at 5,899 against the ASX 200's last close at 5,912.884.

    In other Asian news, "there is new focus on Korea, where the Korean won and Kospi have found sellers easy to come by of late on concern that North Korea could be a future U.S. target," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG, in a Tuesday note.

    U.S. equities closed marginally higher, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.07 percent to finish at 2,357.16 and the Nasdaq higher by 0.05 percent to end at 5,880.93. The Dow Jones industrial average was effectively flat, trading higher by 0.01 percent to close at 20,658.02.

    Gains in energy stocks following the surge in oil prices helped to offset losses made by financials ahead of earnings season, which begins later in the week.

    "The financial sector is expected to post a double-digit earnings growth in Q1, the highest growth among all sectors. Given that the rally paused in recent weeks due to concerns about the U.S. administration's ability to deliver on tax reforms, it requires strong positive surprise to refuel buying momentum," FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed said in a note.

    In corporate news, semiconductor manufacturer Foxconn has offered a $27 billion bid for Toshiba's memory chip unit, the Wall Street Journal reported. Toshiba put its NAND flash memory unit up for sale last month in a bid to cover billions in losses from its U.S. nuclear energy unit Westinghouse.

    The Japanese conglomerate may file twice-delayed earnings later in the day even if auditors do not sign off, Reuters reported. Toshiba shares have plunged 17.2 percent year-to-date.

    In currency news, the dollar traded at 101.020 against a basket of currencies at 7:00 am HK/SIN time, off the 3-week high set yesterday. Likewise, the dollar/yen traded lower at 110.75 compared to levels around 111 seen yesterday while the Aussie was higher at $0.7510 compared to the $0.74 level seen the session before. Against the greenback, the won was close to a one-month low at 1,142.05.

    On the energy front, Brent crude rose 1.34 percent to settle at $55.98 a barrel, while U.S. crude was higher by 1.61 percent to settle at $53.08.

    In economic news, the International Monetary Fund said that in its World Economic Outlook report that growth in emerging economies is expected to slow following interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and higher levels of protectionism from more developed economies.

    Overnight, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said plans to raise U.S. interest rates gradually are aimed at sustaining full employment and near-2-percent inflation without letting the economy overheat.

    "I think we have a healthy economy now," Yellen said at an event at the University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy in Ann Arbor.

    Yellen repeated earlier comments that the economy is expected to continue to grow at a moderate pace.

    "Whereas before we had our foot pressed down on the gas pedal trying to give the economy all the oomph we possibly could, now allowing the economy to kind of coast and remain on an even keel -- to give it some gas but not so much that we are pressing down hard on the accelerator -- that's a better stance of monetary policy," she said. "We want to be ahead of the curve and not behind it."

    On the economic calendar, the National Australia Bank is expected to publish its measure of business confidence in Australia at 9:30 am HK/SIN time.

