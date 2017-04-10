Asian shares to remain pressured on geopolitical risks, Toshiba earnings eyed

Futures pointed to a lower open for Asian markets on Tuesday morning, following a lower close on Wall Street as geopolitical tensions continued to weigh.

Japanese futures were lower after the dollar/yen slipped below the 111.00 handle. Nikkei futures in Chicago traded down 0.04 percent at 18,790, while futures in Osaka traded 0.25 percent lower at 18,750, compared to Japan's benchmark index which closed at 18,797.88. Australia SPI futures were lower by 0.23 percent at 5,899 against the ASX 200's last close at 5,912.884.

In other Asian news, "there is new focus on Korea, where the Korean won and Kospi have found sellers easy to come by of late on concern that North Korea could be a future U.S. target," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG, in a Tuesday note.

U.S. equities closed marginally higher, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.07 percent to finish at 2,357.16 and the Nasdaq higher by 0.05 percent to end at 5,880.93. The Dow Jones industrial average was effectively flat, trading higher by 0.01 percent to close at 20,658.02.

Gains in energy stocks following the surge in oil prices helped to offset losses made by financials ahead of earnings season, which begins later in the week.

"The financial sector is expected to post a double-digit earnings growth in Q1, the highest growth among all sectors. Given that the rally paused in recent weeks due to concerns about the U.S. administration's ability to deliver on tax reforms, it requires strong positive surprise to refuel buying momentum," FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed said in a note.