U.S. News Safety Score: 9.6 out of 10



The 2010 Ford Fusion is one of the highest-rated affordable sedans in our used car rankings. Thanks to its spacious trunk and roomy cabin, the Fusion is a good car for students who need to carry sports equipment or other bulky extracurricular gear, and its high reliability and safety scores mean that it can even see your teen clear through college.

Average Price Paid: $8,850 - $12,606



Critics say the Fusion is comfortable to drive, too. The available Fusion Hybrid is another smart choice for buyers who are interested in saving fuel.