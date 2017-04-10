These used cars are safe and affordable choices for a teenager
Teens don't need a fancy car, they just need a safe car. We browsed through our used car rankings to find the best overall midsize and large sedans, which, according to experts, are the safest vehicles for teen drivers, focusing on models with high safety and reliability scores. Though we chose the highest-rated year for each model (according to our rankings), in most cases, you'll still get good results if you expand your search within the surrounding model years. This list highlights vehicles that fit a variety of budgets, perfect for your teen driver (and the rest of the family).
U.S. News Safety Score: 9.6 out of 10
The 2010 Ford Fusion is one of the highest-rated affordable sedans in our used car rankings. Thanks to its spacious trunk and roomy cabin, the Fusion is a good car for students who need to carry sports equipment or other bulky extracurricular gear, and its high reliability and safety scores mean that it can even see your teen clear through college.
Average Price Paid: $8,850 - $12,606
Critics say the Fusion is comfortable to drive, too. The available Fusion Hybrid is another smart choice for buyers who are interested in saving fuel.
U.S. News Safety Score: 9.7 out of 10
When the 2011 Toyota Avalon was new, critics praised the smoothness and acceleration of its standard V6 engine. Granted, a powerful engine might not be the best thing for a teen's car, but Toyota's V6s are also reliable and reasonably fuel efficient.
Average Price Paid: $16,559 - $18,335
This large sedan offers plenty of space inside, and has good safety scores, too. The 2011 Avalon got a few minor updates, such as a styling refresh and standard Bluetooth and USB integration.
U.S. News Safety Score: 9.3 out of 10
Critics liked the 2012 Chevy Malibu thanks to its driver-centric interior and balanced handling, two factors that help make it easy to focus on the road (which is particularly important for new or inexperienced drivers). If a used Malibu from this era has a noteworthy downside, it's the mediocre fuel economy in V6 models.
Average Price Paid: $11,635 - $14,403
The Malibu was fully redesigned in 2013 (and suffered a slight decline in reliability), but it might be worth comparing the two generations to see which you prefer, although the 2012 is No. 1 in our 2012 affordable midsize car rankings.
U.S. News Safety Score: 8.9 out of 10
When the 2010 Toyota Prius was new, its looks were a point of contention among reviewers. Regardless of how your teen feels about its styling, it's simply one of the best used cars out there for a high school student.
Average Price Paid: $10,348 - $12,495
The Prius has a functional shape with lots of cargo room, it's safe and reliable, and it's great on gas. The 2010 Prius also packs less than 100 horsepower, so there's little temptation for your teen to test its limits.
U.S. News Safety Score: 9.3 out of 10
The Taurus, a large sedan, is one of the most basic options in Ford's lineup, which is a good thing when you're looking for an affordable used car for your teen. The 2011 Taurus places high in our used car rankings thanks to its good safety and reliability scores, and its low cost of ownership.
Average Price Paid: $12,044 - $16,202
The Taurus' V6 engine checks in with 263 horsepower, but this is a heavy car to haul around, so don't worry — it'll keep your teen in check.
U.S. News Safety Score: 9.7 out of 10
The 2011 Buick LaCrosse has some of the best safety scores in our used car rankings, and it's a big and comfortable car that will do just fine for your teen.
Average Price Paid: $12,935 - $16,871
The base LaCrosse comes with a four-cylinder engine, and reviewers at the time said that the optional V6 upgrade was nice, but not necessary. In other words, an entry-level LaCrosse will get the job done.
U.S. News Safety Score: 9.1 out of 10
The 2010 Hyundai Sonata is one of the more affordable options on our list of the best used cars for teenagers. If it takes some effort to convince your teen that this mundane-looking midsize sedan is the one, just mention that it comes with more (and more advanced) tech features than many of its competitors.
Average Price Paid: $8,304 - $11,201
The Sonata has a comfortable ride and plenty of space inside. The 2011 model, which marked a new generation of the Sonata, is worth consideration, too.
U.S. News Safety Score: 9.2 out of 10
Don't be deterred by the fact that the Saturn brand disappeared shortly after the 2009 Aura midsize sedan went on sale — it's still a GM, and there are plenty of 8-year-old GM vehicles around.
Average Price Paid: $7,242 - $8,589
The Aura, when new, received relatively poor marks in regards to its cheaply-finished cabin, but it fares pretty well in other areas like safety and reliability. Even better, it's one of the most affordable cars on this list. It also has some of the best fuel economy ratings for the class.
U.S. News Safety Score: 10 out of 10
It should be clear by now that our list of the best used cars for teens doesn't exactly prioritize an enjoyable driving experience, but the 2012 Honda Accord is a notable exception. Surprisingly, it is one of the most fun-to-drive used cars in its class (due mostly to its swift and accurate handling), yet it still delivers on all the key characteristics of a good vehicle for a new driver.
Average Price Paid: $12,707 - $17,670
If you want your teen to learn the importance and value of a car that responds to the driver's commands, the Accord is a safe, responsible and affordable choice.