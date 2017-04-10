Bond prices lower as threat of Syrian escalation recedes

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Monday morning as comments over the weekend from U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appeared to retreat from expectations of a campaign to remove Syrian president Bashar Assad.

The U.S. launched a missile strike against a Syrian airfield late Thursday in response to an alleged chemical attack which killed several Syrian civilians.

Investors will be keenly watching events in Italy on Monday, where G7 foreign ministers will begin a two-day meeting and it is hoped that Tillerson may provide more clarity on Syria and an array of international issues.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 3 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.3769 percent.

Monday will see Treasury auctions of $72 billion 13-week and 26-week bills, and $24 billion 3-year notes.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.64 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.72 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.55 a barrel, up 0.59 percent.