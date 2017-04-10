VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much you have to earn to live comfortably in the 25 biggest US cities

City life is expensive. If you're considering settling down in San Francisco, for example, you'll have to earn six figures to live comfortably.

That's according to a 2017 GOBankingRates report, which determined just how much you need to earn each year to get by with a minimum of stress in the biggest U.S. cities.

The site looked at the cost of living for a single person in each city, factoring in the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment, groceries, utilities, transportation and health care. From there, it applied the "50-30-20 rule" of personal finance — meaning 50% of income goes to necessities, 30% towards discretionary spending and 20% towards saving — to calculate the recommended annual income.

Note that these numbers are suggestions based on the available data for one-person households and assume a substantial amount of saving.

Here's the suggested take-home income for the 25 biggest U.S. cities, plus the estimated annual cost of necessities, discretionary spending and optimum savings.

El Paso, Texas

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $20,197

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $12,118

Suggested annual savings: $8,079

Suggested annual take-home income: $40,393

El Paso, Texas.
Brian Wancho | Getty Images
El Paso, Texas.

Detroit, Michigan

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $21,081

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $12,648

Suggested annual savings: $8,432

Suggested annual take-home income: $42,161

Cars drive down Grand River Avenue in Detroit with the city's skyline in the background.
Jeff Kowalsky | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Cars drive down Grand River Avenue in Detroit with the city's skyline in the background.

Columbus, Ohio

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $22,426

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $13,456

Suggested annual savings: $8,970

Suggested annual take-home income: $44,852

Columbus, Ohio
LarryKnupp | Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio

San Antonio, Texas

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $23,077

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $13,846

Suggested annual savings: $9,231

Suggested annual take-home income: $46,154

Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.
f11photo | Getty Images
Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $23,564

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $14,138

Suggested annual savings: $9,425

Suggested annual take-home income: $47,127

Downtown Indianapolis
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Downtown Indianapolis

Memphis, Tennessee

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $24,234

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $14,540

Suggested annual savings: $9,693

Suggested annual take-home income: $48,467

BB King's Company Store and music venues in legendary Beale Street entertainment district of Memphis, Tennessee, USA.
Tim Graham | Getty Images
BB King's Company Store and music venues in legendary Beale Street entertainment district of Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Jacksonville, Florida

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $25,969

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $15,581

Suggested annual savings: $10,388

Suggested annual take-home income: $51,938

Jacksonville, Florida
MichaelWarrenPix | Getty Images
Jacksonville, Florida

Fort Worth, Texas

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $26,513

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $15,908

Suggested annual savings: $10,605

Suggested annual take-home income: $53,026

Fort Worth, Texas.
Jeremy Woodhouse | Getty Images
Fort Worth, Texas.

Phoenix, Arizona

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $26,606

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $15,964

Suggested annual savings: $10,642

Suggested annual take-home income: $53,212

Phoenix, Arizona.
Davel5957 | iStock | Getty Images
Phoenix, Arizona.

Austin, Texas

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $27,316

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $16,389

Suggested annual savings: $10,926

Suggested annual take-home income: $54,631

Kayaking in Austin, Texas.
David Kozlowski | Getty Images
Kayaking in Austin, Texas.

Houston, Texas

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $28,111

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $16,867

Suggested annual savings: $11,245

Suggested annual take-home income: $56,223

Houston Metrorail Light rail train
Davel 5957 | Getty Images
Houston Metrorail Light rail train

Dallas, Texas

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $28,992

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $17,395

Suggested annual savings: $11,597

Suggested annual take-home income: $57,984

Dallas, Texas.
David Sucsy | Getty Images
Dallas, Texas.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $30,987

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $18,592

Suggested annual savings: $12,395

Suggested annual take-home income: $61,974

Philadelphia skyline
Getty Images
Philadelphia skyline

Denver, Colorado

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $31,281

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $18,768

Suggested annual savings: $12,512

Suggested annual take-home income: $62,561

Skyline of Denver, Colorado
Getty Images
Skyline of Denver, Colorado

Charlotte, North Carolina

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $32,005

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $19,203

Suggested annual savings: $12,802

Suggested annual take-home income: $64,009

The skyline of Charlotte, N.C., as seen from Marshall Park.
Jill Lang | Getty Images
The skyline of Charlotte, N.C., as seen from Marshall Park.

Chicago, Illinois

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $33,081

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $19,849

Suggested annual savings: $13,232

Suggested annual take-home income: $66,162

Chicago skyline.
Henryk Sadura | Getty Images
Chicago skyline.

San Diego, California

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $34,979

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $20,987

Suggested annual savings: $13,992

Suggested annual take-home income: $69,958

San Diego
Davel5957 | iStock | Getty Images
San Diego

Nashville, Tennessee

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $35,075

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $21,045

Suggested annual savings: $14,030

Suggested annual take-home income: $70,150

Nashville, TN
Bruce Yuanyue Bi/Lonely Planet Images via Getty Images
Nashville, TN

Seattle, Washington

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $37,641

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $22,585

Suggested annual savings: $15,057

Suggested annual take-home income: $75,283

Seattle, Washington.
Michael Riffle | Getty Images
Seattle, Washington.

Los Angeles, California

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $38,024

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $22,814

Suggested annual savings: $15,209

Suggested annual take-home income: $76,047

Los Angeles
David Sucsy | Getty Images
Los Angeles

Boston, Massachusetts

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $39,639

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $23,783

Suggested annual savings: $15,855

Suggested annual take-home income: $79,277

Boston, Massachusetts
Mare Magnum | Getty Images
Boston, Massachusetts

Washington, D.C.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $40,136

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $24,082

Suggested annual savings: $16,055

Suggested annual take-home income: $80,273

Washington, DC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Washington, DC

New York, New York

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $43,223

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $25,934

Suggested annual savings: $17,289

Suggested annual take-home income: $86,446

View of skyline and commercial real estate in New York City.
Roberto Machado Noa | LightRocket | Getty Images
View of skyline and commercial real estate in New York City.

San Jose, California

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $43,576

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $26,146

Suggested annual savings: $17,431

Suggested annual take-home income: $87,153

The capital of Silicon Valley: downtown San Jose, California
Geri Lavrov | Getty Images
The capital of Silicon Valley: downtown San Jose, California

San Francisco, California

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $55,179

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $33,107

Suggested annual savings: $22,071

Suggested annual take-home income: $110,357

San Francisco, California
Compassandcamera | Getty Images
San Francisco, California

