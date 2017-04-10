Here's how much you have to earn to live comfortably in the 25 biggest US cities

City life is expensive. If you're considering settling down in San Francisco, for example, you'll have to earn six figures to live comfortably.

That's according to a 2017 GOBankingRates report, which determined just how much you need to earn each year to get by with a minimum of stress in the biggest U.S. cities.

The site looked at the cost of living for a single person in each city, factoring in the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment, groceries, utilities, transportation and health care. From there, it applied the "50-30-20 rule" of personal finance — meaning 50% of income goes to necessities, 30% towards discretionary spending and 20% towards saving — to calculate the recommended annual income.

Note that these numbers are suggestions based on the available data for one-person households and assume a substantial amount of saving.

Here's the suggested take-home income for the 25 biggest U.S. cities, plus the estimated annual cost of necessities, discretionary spending and optimum savings.

El Paso, Texas



Estimated cost of annual necessities: $20,197

Suggested annual discretionary spending: $12,118

Suggested annual savings: $8,079

Suggested annual take-home income: $40,393