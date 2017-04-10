Activist investors take 9% stake in Whole Foods, push company to consider a sale

Shares of Whole Foods Market jumped more than 10 percent on Monday after activist investor Jana Partners took a 9 percent stake in the company, a source told CNBC.

Whole Foods, a Texas-based chain, has been struggling as other grocers make inroads into its natural and organics foods business. The company also has faced deceleration in customer counts and average purchase amounts as well as slashed guidance several times.

Competition for Whole Foods has come from conventional supermarkets such as Wal-Mart Stores as well as smaller chains such as Sprouts Farmers Market, which has focused on a strategy of lower pricing. One way Whole Foods has responded to the threat is by launching a value-based smaller-store format known as 365.

In a regulatory filing Monday, Jana said it believes Whole Foods "shares are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity." The investor group also said it has "substantial experience" in the grocery and food sectors and intends to have discussions with the current board and management about making changes.

According to Jana, it is looking to first address the retailer's "chronic underperformance" and secondly to make changes in the board and senior management. Also, it plans to looks for ways to improve real estate and capital allocation strategies for Whole Foods as well as discuss the small-store format.

Jana, now the second-largest shareholder of the grocery chain, wants to speed up a turnaround for the company and consider a possible sale. The activist investor has also lined up a slate of potential members to join Whole Food's board and plans to fight for changes in corporate governance.

Back in 2015, Jana acquired a stake of just over 7 percent in ConAgra Foods, a packaged foods giant, and criticized the company's "persistent underperformance." It pushed management to divest lagging assets and the result was an improved balance sheet and expanded margins due to productivity improvements.

Representatives for Jana Partners and Whole Foods did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The news Jana's position was first reported by Dow Jones.

—CNBC's Leslie Picker and CNBC's Sarah Whitten contributed to this report.