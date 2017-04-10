Despite the fact that there's no internet in prison, and many of the inmates have been incarcerated since the days before the flip phone, The Last Mile has made a mission out of rehabilitating prisoners through computer coding. The organization, which is now in 4 prisons with plans to expand, was founded by venture capitalist Chris Redlitz and his wife Beverly Parenti, after Redlitz visited San Quentin in 2010 and was impressed by its business-savvy occupants. "Many wanted to start businesses, they wanted to learn how to invest, and they wanted to understand what it was like in the real world," he said.

According to Redlitz, that visit changed his life.

They started The Last Mile shortly after. Parenti said the driving force behind starting the program was realizing how much money is wasted on locking up criminals who eventually get released and end up returning to prison.

"We invest in their incarceration to try to punish and rehabilitate, they get out and they keep going back," she said. "At the time it was over 60 thousand dollars a year per inmate, and the recidivism rate was over 60 percent."