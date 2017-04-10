Think about the jobs A.I. will create, not what it'll take away, says Box CEO Aaron Levie

Artificial intelligence (AI) will bring about huge innovation to several sectors of the economy, including health care, predicts Aaron Levie, the co-founder and CEO of enterprise cloud company Box.

Levie, who launched Box in 2005, believes artificial intelligence will create the most innovation for businesses.

"There is so much untapped talent and human capability and capacity that is constrained by the fact that we spend so much time just doing things that computers can do way better," Levie told CNBC during an interview last week.

"Once you can solve those problems now you can start to put and apply people to things that we're uniquely capable of going out and solving. Things that really require our ingenuity, creativity and dexterity," he added.

In answer to concerns about the impact AI may have on job losses, Levie said he is an optimist.

"I actually think we are being a little bit myopic. It's so easy to identify the businesses or the industries or the job functions that are going to be replaced or that are better served with AI. And it's so much harder to imagine the things that will be borne out of that innovation and the new industries that emerge and the new job functions that emerge," he said.