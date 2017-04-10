    ×

    Options Action

    Trader bets on more pain ahead for the banks

    Here's how to trade the banks into earnings
    Here's how to trade the banks into earnings   

    Banks have gone from hot to not. Financials, which was the best-performing sector after the election, is the worst-performing sector over the last month.

    Traders are expecting even more volatility for the space as bank earnings begin to roll out later this week.

    Nearly half of the XLF, the financials ETF, will be reporting earnings before April options expiration on Friday, April 21 — with Citigroup, JPMorgan, PNC and Wells Fargo kicking off the reports before the bell on Thursday.

    The options market is implying a nearly 3 percent move in either direction for Citigroup, while JPMorgan and Wells Fargo are both expected to move about 2.25 percent, and PNC has an implied move of 2 percent.

    "Year to date, the S&P is up about 5 percent, and the XLF is only up about 2 percent. [It's showing] very poor relative performance," Dan Nathan, of RiskReversal.com, said Friday on CNBC's "Options Action."

    To play for a move lower, Nathan suggested buying the XLF April 23.5 put for 27 cents. This is a bearish bet that the XLF will fall below $23.23 by April expiration.

    "This looks like a dollar cheap way to make a near-term bearish bet ... I think there's a good chance that between now and April 21, you're going to have a 1 percent down day," Nathan added.

    From a chart perspective, Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro agreed that the run in the financials may be out of steam.

    "[The] financials outperformance peaked in December. It doesn't look like it's going to get any better [for the financials] ... it's just a bad place to be," he said Friday on "Options Action."

    The XLF was trading in the $23.53 range on Monday.

    Options Action Newsletter:

    Sign up to receive exclusive Options Action content. Each month you'll receive an exclusive message from host Melissa Lee and insight directly from one of the members of our Options Action panel. Keep your pulse on the market with the Options Action newsletter.

    Please enter a valid email address
    To learn more about how we use your information, please read our Privacy Policy.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    C
    ---
    JPM
    ---
    PNC
    ---
    WFC
    ---
    XLF
    ---

    More From Options Action

    Contact Options Action

    • Email: optionsaction@cnbc.com

    • Showtimes

      Fridays, 5:30p ET
      Saturday, 6a ET
      Sunday, 6a ET
    • Melissa Lee
      Melissa Lee

      Melissa Lee is the host of CNBC's “Fast Money” and “Options Action.”

    Sponsored Related Links

    More on thinkorswim by TD Ameritrade

    • thinkorswim

      Make sure you’re always keeping up with the market with up-to-the-minute news and breaking stories. Move on possible breakout stocks and options with potential opportunity. Plus, get in-depth analysis on futures and forex in one seamless, integrated experience. Join TD Ameritrade and trade commission-free for 60 days + get up to $600 cash.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...