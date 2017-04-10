US presses China to rein in 'unruly client' North Korea

The deployment of a U.S. navy strike group near the Korean peninsula may prelude Syria-style action, provoking Pyongyang and escalating regional tensions, foreign policy experts told CNBC.

A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons program.

Such U.S. power projection is ostensibly aimed at decelerating North Korea's nuclear program either independently or by leaning on Beijing to contain its neighbors' nuclear ambitions, building on what appeared to be cordial talks between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last week.