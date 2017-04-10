Watch: Fed Chair Yellen takes questions on the economy

[The stream is slated to start at 4 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Fed Chair Janet Yellen is slated to speak and participate in a Q&A at the University of Michigan Ford School of Public Policy. The event comes after the Fed last week jolted markets with talk about starting to unload the $4.5 trillion in bonds it has accumulated over the past eight years.

