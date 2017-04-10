Wells Fargo board slams former CEO Stumpf and Tolstedt, claws back millions in pay

"Tolstedt resisted change to the Community Bank's sales model even when confronted with evidence that it led to low-quality sales and improper sales practices. … Instead, she reinforced the high-pressure sales culture," the report says. Community bank was Wells Fargo's consumer banking unit.



Further, Tolstedt "was "obsessed" with control, especially over negative information about the community bank, and extremely reluctant to make changes."

CNBC was unable to reach Stumpf for comment. Tolstedt did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Wells Fargo spokesperson did not have immediate comment but plans to release a statement later this morning.

Tolstedt provided no answer to the board's criticisms since she declined, on advice of counsel, to be interviewed as part of the investigation, a footnote in the report revealed. As reported last month, four other executives were terminated for cause as part of this review.

The review states that by 2015 "many Board members believed that [Tolstedt] was intentionally understating the problem which she had helped to create."



Tolstedt is therefore being terminated retroactively for cause and giving up an additional $47.3 million of pay. She had already forgone $19 million in September last year, as CNBC first reported on March 16.



Meanwhile, the report says that current Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan's "direct involvement with the sales practice issue was limited" until he became president and chief operating officer in November 2015. At that point, Tolstedt began reporting directly to him instead of Stumpf, and Sloan is credited with deciding to end her tenure, something that Stumpf would not do.



One email in particular stands out that highlights Stumpf's unwillingness to acknowledge the scale of the problem his company faced. In an email to Tim Sloan on May 17, 2015, after the company was notified of the filing of a lawsuit against the bank by the Los Angeles city attorney, Stumpf wrote:



"I have worked over the weekend with Carrie on the LA issue — I really feel for Carrie and her team. We do such a good job in this area. I will fight this one to the finish. Do you know only around 1% of our people lose their jobs [for] gaming the system, and about 2/3 of those are for gaming the monitoring of the system, i.e. changing phone numbers, etc. Nothing could be further from the truth on forcing products on customers. In any case, right will win and we are right. Did some do things wrong — you bet and that is called life. This is not systemic."



In his interview for the independent review, Stumpf acknowledged that 1 percent was too high regardless.



The report is relatively less critical of the board, suggesting that at times "Board members believe that they were misinformed" by various presentations they received from executives. That acknowledged criticisms of the board, especially of its risk committee, and the fact that "the Board should have been more forceful in pushing Stumpf to change leadership so that the Community Bank could move forward more quickly."



That tone comes in sharp contrast to last Friday's Institutional Shareholder Services report, which recommended that Wells Fargo shareholders vote against re-election of 12 of Wells' 15 board members at the annual shareholder meeting.

That meeting is set to take place on April 25, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.