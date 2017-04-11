Shares of Anglo-German manufacturer Dialog Semiconductor fell 20 percent on Tuesday morning after a financial analyst warned the company may lose a contract with the U.S. tech giant Apple.

Bankhaus Lampe, a private bank in Germany, downgraded the manufacturer to a "sell" rating given that Apple is working on its own battery-saving chip for the iPhone - which could replace Dialog's power circuits as early as 2019.

Karsten Iltgen, analyst at Bankhaus Lampe and author of the research note that moved the stock, told CNBC: "I'm certainly not enjoying the sell-off in the stock this morning, I just thought it was my duty really to publish what I found out in my research."

"It could be quite alarming for the company in the medium term at least," he said about Apple's move to develop its own power management integrated circuits.

"I'm describing in the note that from 2019 onwards this could have a significant impact on earnings," Iltgen said, adding that there's a lot of uncertainty around the exact numbers because it will all depend on how much Apple is going to produce internally.

Earlier this month, the shares of Imagination Technologies, a U.K. chip designer, sank more than 60 percent after Apple said it would cease a contract to use its products.

Dialog Semiconductor and Apple were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

