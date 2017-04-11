Chicago wants to become a renewable energy powerhouse

City buildings in Chicago are to be powered by 100 percent renewable energy by the year 2025, the city's Mayor Rahm Emanuel has announced.

In a release over the weekend Emanuel – along with figureheads from Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Housing Authority, Chicago Park District and City Colleges of Chicago – said that when implemented, the commitment would make Chicago the "largest major city" in the U.S. to supply its public buildings with 100 percent renewable energy.



"By committing the energy used to power our public buildings to wind and solar energy, we are sending a clear signal that we remain committed to building a 21st century economy here in Chicago," Emanuel, who previously served as White House Chief of Staff to President Barack Obama, said.



The Mayor's Office said that the commitment would be met in a number of ways, including on site generation and the acquisition of renewable energy credits.

Jack Darin, president of the Illinois Sierra Club, welcomed the move. "By moving boldly to re-power its public buildings with renewable energy like wind and solar, Chicago is leading by example at a time when local leadership is more important than ever," he said.