An electronics company with an iconic name is hitching its fortunes to the resurgence in vinyl records with a new eco-friendly product.

The House of Marley, named after the late reggae star Bob Marley, offers a range of sustainable music devices.

It is launching a new turntable called "Stir it Up." The $229 device features analog to digital conversion via a USB port, allowing records to be recorded and stored digitally, and is constructed from environmentally sustainable material.

Sustainability is a foundation of the House of Marley brand, which is why the company is releasing the Stir it Up to coincide with Earth Day on April 22. Marley-branded electronics use a blend of bamboo and other recycled or organic materials, such as cotton and hemp.

Rohan Marley, son of the reggae legend who also owns a sustainable coffee business, told CNBC recently that House of Marley's emphasis on eco-friendly products are part of his desire to "bring life" to a sector like electronics, where manufacturing may not place a premium on sustainability.

"We, as the Marley family, won't be responsible for destroying the community," said Marley, the brand's ambassador. "We want to bring life. We want to enhance life."



That sensibility also extends to his Marley Coffee brand, where he bans chemicals from the Jamaican farm where the crop is grown.

"I say to myself, 'I'm a 'Rastaman.' This is my farm. This first has to relate to who I am," he told CNBC.