JetBlue's founder on the United fiasco: You won't have to drag people off planes if you offer them enough money

The best way for airlines to avoid a situation like the one that led to an unwilling passenger being forcibly removed from a United flight is to give their employees the power to keep increasing the monetary incentive to get people to voluntarily give up their seats, David Neeleman, founder and former CEO of JetBlue, told CNBC on Tuesday.
"If you have a situation where you have people on an airplane and you have to pull someone off, there's a price" to get volunteers, Neeleman said on "Squawk on the Street." "It's about giving control ... [to] the gate agent to be able to bid a higher price to be able to get people to voluntarily to leave the airplane. It's as simple as that."
On Sunday evening, a video surfaced on social media showing a man, who two aviation sources confirm to NBC News is Dr. David Dao of Kentucky, being dragged off a United plane at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport because the flight to Louisville was overbooked. Nobody volunteered, so Dao and several passengers were chosen at random to get bumped. He refused to get off the plane.