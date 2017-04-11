No consensus at G-7 on new sanctions against Russia

G-7 foreign ministers failed to reach an agreement to impose new sanctions on Russia following an alleged chemical attack on Syrian soil.

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano told CNBC that there was "no consensus" among the seven biggest industrialized economies to impose punishments on Russia for supporting the regime of Bashar Assad, who is believed to have ordered a chemical attack.

"Our approach has been very clear. At the moment, there is no consensus for further sanctions as an instrument to obtain the goal that we are aiming for," Alfano told CNBC during a press conference.

U.K. Foreign Minister Boris Johnson raised the issue of new sanctions during the G-7 meeting in Lucca, Italy, but failed to gather support among his counterparts.