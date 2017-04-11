North Korea holds annual parliamentary meeting amid US pressure

North Korea's parliament convenes Tuesday for an annual meeting that's expected to commemorate Kim Jong-un's leadership amid increasing pressure from the U.S.

Known as the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the parliament is made up of hundreds of members and is the country's highest body of power, according to the constitution. In reality, experts say the SPA is actually just a rubber-stamp institution that confirms decisions on official appointments, the state budget, and legal amendments that are typically made by more powerful organisations such as the ruling Worker's Party of Korea.

Among potential new designations, senior party official Jo Yong-won could become the new minister of state security while a new spy chief may also be named, according to Yonhap News.