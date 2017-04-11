Wall Street set to open higher as Tillerson heads to Moscow to discuss Syria

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday morning as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Moscow amid tensions over Syria.

On the data front, Tuesday will see the release of the NFIB small business optimism index at 06:00 am ET and, later, the JOLTS (job openings and labour turnover) data at 10:00 am ET.

On the earnings front, Bank of Ozarks is scheduled to report before the bell, the first of several banks to report this week.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.08 percent higher on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.58 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.27 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.05 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.13 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.09 a barrel, up 0.06 percent, both buoyed somewhat by concerns over supply limitations following continued tensions in the Middle East.

Elsewhere, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, is due to speak Tuesday.