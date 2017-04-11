Trump says health-care reforms to come before tax in interview with Fox Business

President Donald Trump said he intends to repeal Obamacare before moving on to tax reforms, Fox News Insider reported Tuesday from a discussion between the president and Fox Business News.

"We're going to have a phenomenal tax reform [plan], but I have to do health care first," the president said in a preview of the interview, which is scheduled to air in the U.S. on Wednesday.

Trump and the GOP House leaders last month cancelled a planned vote on the American Health Care Act, which was the Republican plan to replace the Obama-era health-care law.

In the interview, Trump said his initial August deadline for a tax reform plan will be moved back, but he plans to complete both health care and tax reforms by the end of this year.

Read the full story here.