    United's slogan is getting a makeover on social media

    United's now-infamous slogan, "Fly the friendly skies," is being revamped on social media following the company's latest public relations nightmare.

    Users took to Twitter Tuesday to post their own ideas of a more suitable slogan for the airline, using the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos.

    Someone recreated the slogan for competitor Southwest Airlines, too (as a joke, of course).

    And someone even made a new commercial for United.

    United resurrected its "Fly the friendly skies" slogan in September 2013. Prior to that it was "Let's fly together" and "It's time to fly."

    United did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

