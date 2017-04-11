United's slogan is getting a makeover on social media

United's now-infamous slogan, "Fly the friendly skies," is being revamped on social media following the company's latest public relations nightmare.
Users took to Twitter Tuesday to post their own ideas of a more suitable slogan for the airline, using the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos.
@JHekker: .@united dropping a new slogan!"Deals that can't be beat, passengers that can"
@FadhelCherif: #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos We put the hospital in hospitality
@frgslnsky: Ladies and gentleman, we have now reached bruising altitude... #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
@JudiMolla: OUR SERVICE WILL KNOCK YOU OUT #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
@rdu3_richard: We'll drag you all over the world #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
@SatheshSRajah: No volunteers?Unseat -> Beat -> Repeat #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
@kurteichenwald: #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos U can't beat our prices! But we can sure beat our passengers!
@henry_shaw: Getting ready to fly @united #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
Someone recreated the slogan for competitor Southwest Airlines, too (as a joke, of course).
@thehcomplex: Southwest for the win. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
And someone even made a new commercial for United.
@ITZDANNNO: Whoever made this is genius #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos #unitedAIRLINES #boycottunited #BoycottUnitedAirlines
United resurrected its "Fly the friendly skies" slogan in September 2013. Prior to that it was "Let's fly together" and "It's time to fly."
United did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.