Why this week is critical for banks, and the Trump economy

As quarterly earnings season kicks into gear this week, no sector will be more important than banks.

Besides being a pivotal growth engine for the U.S. economy, the industry will serve as a barometer for what to expect in the era of a volatile new president and the first sustained interest rate increases in more than a decade.

On the surface, there's reason for optimism: Profits are expected to be robust enough that the group will show the sharpest gains of any of the 11 S&P 500 sectors. For the quarter, banks as a particular group should show 10 percent earnings growth over the same period in 2016, while financials broadly probably grew 14.3 percent, according to FactSet projections this week.

However, that will tell only part of the story. Big banks start reporting Thursday, with JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and PNC on tap.