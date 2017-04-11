Worried you'll run out of money in retirement? Then don't make these rookie mistakes

Being newly retired is definitely a reason to celebrate — and spend — some of the hard-earned money you've saved over the years.

Yet with Americans living longer, experts say you need to plan for a retirement that could last 30 years or more. Add in ever-rising medical costs, mostly stagnant Social Security checks and all of a sudden that pile of cash doesn't look so big.

The issue of outliving your money is a real threat. To avoid having that happen don't make these classic new-retiree mistakes.