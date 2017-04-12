Americans embrace financial activism after Trump elected, survey says

Love it or hate it, the election of Donald Trump has motivated Americans to express themselves politically through their purses and wallets.

The CNBC All-America Economic survey found that 37 percent of the public report making a spending decision or political or charitable contribution because of President Donald Trump's election.

The survey polled 804 Americans across the country on April 3–6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

More of the financial activism has been anti-Trump, with 21 percent saying their actions were in opposition to the president and 15 percent saying they were in support. By party, 49 percent of Democrats say they've made decisions with their wallets because of the presidential election, compared to 28 percent of Republicans and 34 percent of independents.

Among the most contentious and bitter elections in modern history, and with a president who doesn't hold back his thoughts on almost anything, it's not surprising that politics found their way into the mall.

The president blasted Nordstrom in a tweet for dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing and accessories lines.

"Ivanka has been treated so unfairly,'' the president tweeted.

Some boycotted the retailer in response, even though it said the decision was based on declining sales. Some decided to buy there. And millions of dollars flowed into groups like the American Civil Liberties Union in the wake of Trump's initial immigration ban.