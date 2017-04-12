Like most good habits, the key to financial success boils down to spending more time and attention on our personal finances, according to Annamaria Lusardi, the chair of economics and accountancy at the George Washington University School of Business.

"We don't floss, we don't eat well or exercise as much as we should. Personal finance is the same. We need to put time aside to do it well," the renowned economist said. Lusardi holds a Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University and has also taught at Princeton, Dartmouth College, the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Columbia Business School and Harvard Business School.