The most highly paid Amazon executive isn't the CEO — it's the head of cloud

Amazon's top paid executive made about $35.61 million in 2016 — and it isn't CEO Jeff Bezos.

It's Andrew Jassy, the CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the leading platform for cloud computing.

According to regulatory filings published on Wednesday, Jassy's paycheck trumps:

Bezos, who made almost $1.7 million in total compensation

Chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky (who got about $4.6 million)

Jeffrey Blackburn, senior vice president of business development (who got about $22.2 million)

Diego Piacentini, senior vice president of international consumer business (who got about $23.7 million)

Jeffrey Wilke, CEO of worldwide consumer (who got nearly $33 million.)

Most of the pay for the executives came in stock awards, which Amazon believes is the best performance measure for the company, according to the filings. The company's pay structure shows just how important cloud is to the future of the business.

"In 1997, we could have adopted performance measures appropriate for an Internet bookseller, but those performance measures may have discouraged our employees from investing their time and energy into initiatives that later became AWS, Kindle, and Alexa," the filings said.

While best known for its online retail business, the cloud-computing unit provides a much more profitable business for Amazon. AWS had an operating margin of 31.3 percent of all AWS net sales in the fourth quarter, while the North American retail business has an operating margin of 5 percent of net sales. The cloud business grew more than twice as fast as the overall business.