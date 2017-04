China's exports denominated in yuan jumped 14.8 percent in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.

Yuan-denominated imports meanwhile surged 31.1 percent from a year ago in the first quarter.

China reported a trade surplus of 454.94 billion yuan in the period.

Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on

Thursday.



This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.