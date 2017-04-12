See the hottest new cars and SUVs from the New York Auto Show

Fresh off a disappointing month of sales for the industry, automakers are trying to drum up excitement by showing off their newest models at the New York International Auto Show.

This year's show had a high-powered twist. As consumer appetite for crossovers and other gas-guzzlers refuses to relent, the fuel-efficiency focus that consumed auto shows only a few years ago has given way to a more broad showcase of vehicles, including high-performance cars and SUVs.

Here are some of the highlights from the show, which opens to the public Friday.