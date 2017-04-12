Lavrov tells Tillerson US strikes were violation, says Russia wants to know real intentions of White House

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that he wants to know what the real intentions of the U.S. administration are, following its missile strikes in Syria, Reuters reported.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson, Lavrov took a tough stance on the U.S. decision to strike a Syrian airbase. President Donald Trump ordered a cruise missile strike last Thursday after an alleged chemical attack conducted by the Syrian regime.

Russia's Lavrov said Wednesday that it is important that the U.S. doesn't allow more military strikes in Syria, adding that last week's decision violated the law.

Tillerson told reporters that Wednesday's meeting aimed at clarifying the positions of both the U.S. and Russian when it comes to the six-year war in Syrian.