Syria and North Korea concerns stall out Wall Street

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, meeting in Moscow with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson today, said he wants to know the real intentions of the U.S. concerning Syria. (CNBC)

"We're not going into Syria," Trump told Fox Business News. Last week, the U.S. launched missile strikes against a Syrian government airfield in retaliation for Bashar Assad's alleged poison gas attack against civilians.

The White House is accusing Russia of engaging in a cover-up of the Syrian government's role in the attack, saying U.S. intelligence confirmed the Assad regime used sarin gas on its own people. (NY Times)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologized for remarks he made, saying Adolf Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" against his own people like Assad. (NBC News)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said, in an interview broadcast today, the levels of trust between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated since Trump took office. (Reuters)

The FBI secured a warrant last year to monitor the communications of Carter Page, a former Trump campaign advisor. Page was previously an investment banker in Moscow. (Washington Post)

Following last week's face-to-face meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Trump in a phone call late Tuesday a resolution of tensions with North Korea should be achieved by peaceful means. (Reuters)

Trump meets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House today, to talk about how to strengthen the alliance to cope with challenges to national and international security. (NPR)

President Trump said he intends to repeal Obamacare before moving on to tax cuts. Trump told Fox Business News he plans to complete health-care and tax reform by the end of the year.

In a far cry from its dire warnings about Trump's threat to global stability in February, Fitch reaffirmed the AAA credit rating for the U.S. and raised its outlook for gross domestic product growth. (CNBC)

The federal hiring freeze imposed by Trump in January is set to be lifted today. But agencies were instructed by White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to consider replacing any vacancies. Mulvaney also spoke to CNBC about the Trump agenda.

Republicans held on to a Kansas House seat in the first congressional election since Trump's victory, beating back a spirited Democratic campaign hoping for a big anti-Trump backlash. (AP)

United (UAL) CEO Oscar Munoz, in his latest statement, finally issued an apology amid outrage over passenger Dr. David Dao being dragged Sunday evening off an overbooked flight. (CNBC)

Warren Buffett probably cringed more than most when he saw the United video because it could be costing his Berkshire Hathaway millions of dollars as the largest United shareholder. (MarketWatch)



Volkswagen, in a bid to win back American customers after its diesel emission scandal, is offering a six-year, 72,000 mile warranty on its new 2018 Atlas and 2018 Tiguan sport utility vehicles that go on sale later this year. (Reuters)

Samsung's voice-controlled virtual assistant Bixby, marketed as one of the highlights in the feature-rich Galaxy S8 handsets, won't be fully ready when the company begins to globally ship the new phones later this month. (CNBC)

Uber is losing its communications chief in the middle of a public-relations crisis for the ride-hailing company. In a statement, Rachel Whetstone did not cite a reason. She joined Uber in 2015 from Google. (WSJ)

Lyft has raised $600 million in a new round of funding, valuing the Uber rival at $7.5 billion. In January 2016, Lyft raised $1 billion, half of which came from General Motors. (Reuters)