Trump says he is undecided about renominating Yellen

Fed Chair Janet Yellen may have a chance to hold her position, after much speculation that she was at odds with President Donald Trump.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he is undecided on renominating Yellen as Fed chair.

"I like her, I respect her," Trump said, according to a WSJ published Wednesday. "It's very early."

When asked about Yellen, according to the Journal, the president added: "I do like a low-interest rate policy, I must be honest with you."

Trump noted that he and Yellen have sat and talked in the Oval Office, the article said. Previously, Trump had criticized the Fed chair and said he would probably not reappoint her.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sat in on part of the interview and said Trump was "very close" to nominating a vice chairman to the Federal Reserve Board, as well as a community banker position, the Journal said.

Read the full interview in The Wall Street Journal here.