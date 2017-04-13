These are 10 of the most elaborate, expensive homes for sale in America—take a look inside

Real estate listing site Trulia has pulled together the priciest homes currently for sale on their platform. Together, they have 119 bedrooms and cost almost $1.5 billion.

The monthly mortgage payments range from $473,245 to $1,097,712 — more than most people spend on an entire home.

The ten most expensive are below, in ascending order of sticker price. Take a look inside!

1. Price: $85,000,000 (Tied for No. 1)

18 bedroom home in Kings Point, NY

Square feet: 14,551

Lot size: 7.7 acres



Built in 1928, the three-home estate features panoramic views of New York City.