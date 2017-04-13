VISIT CNBC.COM

These are 10 of the most elaborate, expensive homes for sale in America—take a look inside

These are the most expensive homes for sale on Trulia right now
Real estate listing site Trulia has pulled together the priciest homes currently for sale on their platform. Together, they have 119 bedrooms and cost almost $1.5 billion.

The monthly mortgage payments range from $473,245 to $1,097,712 — more than most people spend on an entire home.

The ten most expensive are below, in ascending order of sticker price. Take a look inside!

1. Price: $85,000,000 (Tied for No. 1)
18 bedroom home in Kings Point, NY
Square feet: 14,551
Lot size: 7.7 acres

Built in 1928, the three-home estate features panoramic views of New York City.

18 bedroom home in Kings Point, NY
Photo courtesy Trulia
18 bedroom home in Kings Point, NY

1. $85,000,000 (Tied for No. 1)
8-bedroom condo in New York, NY
Square feet: 10,000
Lot size: N/A

The full-floor apartment comes with a million-dollar yacht (and docking fees for five years), as well as two Rolls Royce Phantoms, a standing weekly dinner date for two at Daniel Boulud's restaurant Daniel for one year, court-side season tickets to the Brooklyn Nets for a year, a live-in butler for one year, a mansion rental in the Hamptons for a summer and a private chef.

8 bedroom condo in New York, NY
Photo courtesy Trulia
8 bedroom condo in New York, NY

3. $88,000,000
17-bedroom home in Los Angeles, Calif.
Square feet: 30,000
Lot size: 2.81 acres

This sprawling 60-room estate, designed in the 30s, is both classic and contemporary and includes a 6,000-square foot movie theater.

17 bedroom home in Los Angeles, Calif.
Photo courtesy Trulia
17 bedroom home in Los Angeles, Calif.

4. $90,000,000
8-bedroom home in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Square feet: 26,623
Lot size: 13.86

The mansion, which boasts nine bathrooms, is tucked away in a carefully manicured lot five miles from downtown Boston.

8 bedroom home in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Photo courtesy Trulia
8 bedroom home in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

5. $129,000,000
12-bedroom home in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Square feet: 28,122
Lot size: 24.99 acres

This Mediterranean palace comes with a tree-lined private drive, a waterfall, gardens, a sparkling pools, a colonnaded dining room, a wine-tasting room, a chef's kitchen, temperature controlled storage for 10,000 bottles of wine, a Turkish-style spa, guest house, vineyards, a pool, a spa, a tennis court, a reflecting pool, fountain, entertainment complex, theater, ballroom and bowling alley.

12 bedroom home in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo courtesy Trulia
12 bedroom home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

6. $140,000,000
10-bedroom home in East Hampton, NY
Square feet: 10,300
Lot size: 11.2 acres

This two-house estate is located on Georgica Pond, ideal for sailing, kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding. A private pond on the property is home to swans, egrets and herons.

10 bedroom home in East Hampton, NY
Photo courtesy Trulia
10 bedroom home in East Hampton, NY

7. $175,000,000
10-bedroom home in Darien, Conn.
Square feet: 13,107
Lot size: 62.47 acres

A half-mile gated driveway leads up to the estate, which contains a main house, guest house, and horse stable, a caretaker's house, a gatehouse, a yacht dock, an antique house from the 1800s and several beach cottages. The peaceful family compound is located 55 minutes from Manhattan.

10 bedroom home in Darien, Conn.
Photo courtesy Trulia
10 bedroom home in Darien, Conn.

8. $195,000,000
10-bedroom beach front home in Lantana, Fla.
Square feet: 20,597
Lot size: 15.65 acres

This tropical hideaway is located on a thin, barrier island just off the coast of Florida and so has two waterfronts, both the Intercoastal waterway and the Atlantic Ocean.

10 bedroom beach front home in Lantana, Fla.
Photo courtesy Trulia
10 bedroom beach front home in Lantana, Fla.

9. $200,000,000
14-bedroom home in Los Angeles, Calif.
Square Feet: 52,503
Lot Size: 4.69 acres

The glamorous Hollywood estate includes a wide circular motor court, fountain, space for 100 cars, a double staircase grand entryway, bar, family room, library, office, service wing, billiards room, game room, two-lane bowling alley, wine cellar and tasting room, catering kitchen, gym and beauty salon, which contains massage tables and tanning rooms.

14 Bedroom Home in Los Angeles, Calif.
Photo courtesy Trulia
14 Bedroom Home in Los Angeles, Calif.

10. $250,000,000
12-bedroom Home in Los Angeles, Calif.
Square feet: 6,898
Lot size: 1.08 acres

The massive modern mansion has over 17,000 square feet of entertainment patio space, two master suites, ten over-sized VIP guest suites, 21 bathrooms, three gourmet kitchens, five bars, a massage studio and wellness spa, fitness center, 85-foot glass tile infinity swimming pool, a theater, a four-lane bowling alley and lounge, an auto gallery, two fully-stocked champagne and wine cellars and a candy wall.

12 Bedroom Home in Los Angeles, Calif.
Photo courtesy Trulia
12 Bedroom Home in Los Angeles, Calif.
