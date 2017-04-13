Cramer: Like 'The Lion King,' an Apple-Disney merger is fiction   

On Thursday, RBC analysts put out two notes that predicted Apple could consider Disney as a takeover candidate, but Jim Cramer was not entirely convinced.
"Why am I so dismissive of this? Because while the combination is rational ... the Disney analyst who promoted the idea calls the option — the possibility — 'greater than zero percent,'" the "Mad Money" host said. "Talk about a low bar. They're basically just saying anything's possible."
In terms of mutual benefit, the Disney analyst, Steven Cahall, assumes in his note that Apple could get Disney for a 40 percent premium, and the Apple analyst, Amit Daryanani, believes a merger could boost Apple's service revenues to 29 percent of its earnings.
Cahall also says that the combination would create a "$1 trillion company with almost limitless opportunities in content and technology" thanks to Apple's cash balances, which could be helped by repatriation, and Disney's low debt.
Watch the full segment here: