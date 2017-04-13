Meet the far-left firebrand threatening to derail the French election

France's presidential election is quickly turning into a four-way race as far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon surges in the polls, fueling uncertainty with just days remaining until citizens head to the ballot box.

In a new twist to France's fast-approaching two-stage election process, Melenchon has emerged as a significant threat to his political rivals and could pull off an unlikely upset.

"(Melenchon) is somewhat more charismatic than the other candidates, he has a good sense of humor, he's rather jolly (and) so personally he seems to come across better than the other candidates on the campaign," Douglas Webber, professor of political science at INSEAD, told CNBC on Wednesday.

The veteran far-left candidate has displaced center right hopeful Francois Fillon to move into third in the latest opinion polls though remains behind far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in the race to the Elysee Palace.