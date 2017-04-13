‘How I knocked $120,000 off our college tab’

With four children between the ages of 13 and 21, Richard Goldberg knew financing college would be a challenge.

"Even though we started saving early, the cost of paying for all of this was daunting," he said.

When his oldest daughter Hailey was accepted to a private liberal arts college in Pennsylvania – with a tuition tab of nearly $50,000 – he envisioned a lifetime of loans for him and his wife Laurie, as well as their children.

"Because of our income level, I knew we wouldn't get much of anything in need-based aid," said Goldberg, who runs a marketing agency in Montclair, New Jersey. So Goldberg tried another route. He approached the financial aid office and asked for more help. What he wanted — and got — was a discount.