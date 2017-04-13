    ×

    Scorpion stings man on United flight to Calgary

    A scorpion reportedly stung a man on United flight to Calgary.
    A creature that appeared to be a scorpion fell from an overhead bin and stung a man on a United Airlines flight, the company confirmed to CNBC on Thursday.

    According to multiple reports, passenger Richard Bell was on a United flight from Houston to Calgary on Sunday, when the creature fell from an overhead bin and stung him.

    United told CNBC the airline crew immediately consulted with a physician on the ground who provided guidance throughout the incident. The company said the man's injuries were non-life threatening.

    "Medical personnel met the aircraft after it arrived in Calgary," United spokesman Charles Hobart told CNBC.

    The news came after United sparked outrage earlier this week when a video surfaced of a passenger being dragged off an overbooked United Express flight.

    United CEO Oscar Munoz at first supported the action. Later, he apologized "for having to re-accommodate these customers." On Tuesday, he issued a detailed apology.

