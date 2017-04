Yext shares jumped more than 20 percent on Thursday morning in their first day on the public market.

The stock started trading on Thursday on the New York Stock exchange under the symbol YEXT.

The New York City-based start-up priced its 10.5 million share offering at $11 per share, above the expected range of $8 a share to $10 a share. The $115.5 million public offering marks the latest in a string of tech offerings that have reawakened the IPO market.