Full interview with Steve Wozniak on Apple's self-driving cars, Silicon Valley Comic Con

Steve Wozniak shared his views on self-driving cars and Silicon Valley Comic Con on CNBC's "Power Lunch" Monday.
On Apple entering the self-driving car market: "I'm hoping Apple does the same thing with autonomous cars that [they did with the iPhone]," Wozniak said. "I hope it's so much better than the others and not just another player."
On Comic Con: With "Silicon Valley Comic Con, we're trying to be very different than all the other Comic Cons around the country ... We bring in a lot of science-based, technology-based futuristic thinking. We've turned a lot of what was science fiction a long time ago into reality and we've done that with companies in Silicon Valley right and left," he said. "So we're just primed for these ideas that seem
Wozniak co-founded the tech giant Apple with Steve Jobs.
He also discusses:
- The future of the Mac.
- Artificial intelligence.
