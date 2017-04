Apple's iMessage makes it easy to give your friend a quick caffeine boost thanks to new support for Starbucks gift cards.

It sounds way more complicated than it is, so stick with me here. All you'll need to do is make sure you have the Starbucks app installed on your iPhone. If you do, you'll have no problem moving forward with this guide.

When we're done, you'll be able to send anyone you know a quick Starbucks gift card, even the intern staying late to finish your work.