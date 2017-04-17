Netflix: Amazon's NFL strategy not for us

Netflix had some choice words for Amazon's strategy in its first quarter earnings report on Monday.

The company said Amazon's intentions to stream Thursday night NFL games isn't something Netflix will attempt, suggesting it didn't need to stoop to licensing sports because it has so much great original content.

"Investors ask us about Amazon's move into NFL football," Netflix said in the release. "That is not a strategy that we think is smart for us since we believe we can earn more viewing and satisfaction from spending that money on movies and TV shows."

Amazon may be better suited for that business model, however. If Amazon inks a deal with the NFL, it could potentially benefit from sales of merchandise through its online store, something Netflix isn't able to do.

Netflix also shrugged off what's viewed as a larger "ecosystem change" as firms such as Sony, Dish, AT&T and Hulu begin offering streaming cable TV packages.

"We don't think it will have much of an impact on us as Netflix is largely complementary to pay TV packages," Netflix said. "Our focus is also on on-demand, commercial free viewing rather than live, ad-supported programming.