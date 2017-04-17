    ×

    North Korea may have just displayed new ICBMs, here's what that could mean

    North Korea revealed what appeared to be new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) at a military parade over the weekend, but that doesn't necessarily mean the country will use them.

    Firstly, it's not yet clear whether those missiles were real or mock-ups, but experts say the public diplay was likely at least Pyongyang's latest move in a game of nuclear brinkmanship with the U.S.

    "It's very difficult to discern what's real and what's for show, but they certainly want to convey the impression that they have improved their nuclear capabilities," Frank Lavin, former U.S. ambassador to Singapore, told CNBC. The display was a message of military might after Washington strategically deployed an aircraft carrier group, the USS Carl Vinson, closer to the Korean peninsula, he continued.

    The rogue nation's military parade was aimed to celebrate the so-called Day of the Sun on April 15, which marked the 105th birth anniversary of the nation's founding father Kim Il-sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un.

    "Everyone has always underestimated what North Korea can do...This was North Korea's way of saying it can do more than expected," remarked Gabriel Stein, managing director of developed markets research at 4CAST-RGE.

    The country has never tested an ICBM before.

    "In some sense, this is a defensive crouch," said Stephen Haggard, Korea-Pacific Program director at the University of California San Diego, of the apparent ICMB display. Kim is basically saying Pyongyang will use weapons if under attack, Haggard said.

    Despite North Korea's reputation for being an unpredictable state, the professor said he believes Kim is actually cautious.

    If Kim is test firing missiles or conducting a nuclear test on North Korean soil, he's not moving across the DMZ and directly threatening other countries, Haggard pointed out. If North Korea had undertaken a nuclear test on April 15, that would have been way more provocative and would have likely incited an American military response, he added.

    Trump's North Korea strategy   

    'No US military action'

    A day after the military parade, North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile from its soil on Sunday, which blew up almost immediately, according to U.S. Pacific Command. While this was widely interpreted as the latest escalation in the U.S.-North Korean standoff, Washington is expected to concentrate on diplomacy and economic tools as Vice President Mike Pence holds talks in Asia.

    As Pence tours South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Australia this month, strategists widely agreed the vice president will be looking to reaffirm America's commitment to the region's stability.

    Despite Trump's earlier talk of unilateral solutions, Washington put out a measured response to Sunday's failed launch with National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster telling ABC that Trump was not currently considering military action.

    By pursuing a diplomatic track with North Korea, the U.S. is following China's preferences, explained Hill. Beijing wants to see negotiations, so Washington needs to show it is pursuing the diplomatic option to secure Beijing's help, he said.

    The world's second-largest economy is seen as a crucial player in curbing Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions due to its economic influence. Last week, data revealed Chinese imports from the rogue nation rose 18.4 percent in yuan value from a year ago during the first quarter of 2017.

    "If there's military tracks to be taken, I hope it's a result of diplomacy and not in spite of it," said Hill.

