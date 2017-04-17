North Korea may have just displayed new ICBMs, here's what that could mean

"It's very difficult to discern what's real and what's for show, but they certainly want to convey the impression that they have improved their nuclear capabilities," Frank Lavin, former U.S. ambassador to Singapore, told CNBC. The display was a message of military might after Washington strategically deployed an aircraft carrier group, the USS Carl Vinson, closer to the Korean peninsula, he continued.

The rogue nation's military parade was aimed to celebrate the so-called Day of the Sun on April 15, which marked the 105th birth anniversary of the nation's founding father Kim Il-sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un.

"Everyone has always underestimated what North Korea can do...This was North Korea's way of saying it can do more than expected," remarked Gabriel Stein, managing director of developed markets research at 4CAST-RGE.

The country has never tested an ICBM before.

"In some sense, this is a defensive crouch," said Stephen Haggard, Korea-Pacific Program director at the University of California San Diego, of the apparent ICMB display. Kim is basically saying Pyongyang will use weapons if under attack, Haggard said.

Despite North Korea's reputation for being an unpredictable state, the professor said he believes Kim is actually cautious.

If Kim is test firing missiles or conducting a nuclear test on North Korean soil, he's not moving across the DMZ and directly threatening other countries, Haggard pointed out. If North Korea had undertaken a nuclear test on April 15, that would have been way more provocative and would have likely incited an American military response, he added.