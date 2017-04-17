North Korea tensions pressure Wall Street

Vice President Mike Pence visited the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea today, a day after Pyongyang's failed missile launch. Pence reiterated the U.S. "era of strategic patience" with the rogue nation was over. (Reuters)

The U.S., its allies, and China are working together on a range of responses to North Korea's nuclear weapons program, Trump National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said, citing what he called an international consensus to act. (Reuters)

Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said tensions with North Korea "could be the first test, real test, of the Trump presidency." McCain added China will be "key" to addressing the problem. (NBC News)

North Korea revealed what appeared to be new intercontinental ballistic missiles at a military parade over the weekend. But experts said it's not clear whether the missiles were real or just mock-ups for show. (CNBC)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in Sunday's referendum to grant him sweeping political powers. But opponents said the vote was marred by irregularities and they would challenge its result. (Reuters)

Trump is expected to nominate former Treasury Undersecretary Randy Quarles as the Fed's top bank regulator, a position that needs Senate confirmation. (Politico)

Gary Cohn gave Richard Cordray, the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an ultimatum over dinner a few weeks ago: Go the easy way, or go the hard way. (Politico)

United (UAL) is changing its policy regarding the booking of its own crews onto flights, following the confrontation that led to a passenger being dragged off an overbooked flight. (Reuters)

In the wake of the United fiasco, Delta (DAL) changed its policy for bumping passengers off flights and would pay customers up to nearly $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seats. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) may be interested in privately held warehouse retailer BJ's Wholesale. That's according to the New York Post. The private equity owners are looking for a $4 billion price tag.

Apple (AAPL) received a permit in California to test self-driving vehicles. Separately, there are conflicting reports on whether Apple is planning to become involved in the bidding for Toshiba's chip unit.

China's Ant Financial, an affiliate of Alibaba (BABA) has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram (MGI), outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide. The Ant deal was unanimously approved by the American firm's board. (Reuters)

The eighth installment in the "Fast and the Furious" became the biggest worldwide debut of all time, besting both "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Jurassic World." Universal's "The Fate of the Furious" earned about $532 million worldwide over the holiday weekend. (AP)

Despite reports of haphazard planning, the annual Easter Egg Roll is taking place today at the White House. This year, of course, it will be hosted for the first time by the Trumps. (USA Today)

Tax filing procrastinators, here's a friendly reminder. Although Tax Day in the United States by law falls on April 15, this year the deadline lands tomorrow. So don't forget. (Fortune)